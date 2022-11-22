David P. Horner, 73, of Latrobe died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 29, 1948, to the late Paul W. and Frances (Mazon) Horner.
Dave continued the family tradition of working with his hands as a carpenter and well-respected home builder in the Westmoreland area. Baptized in 1964 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Dave was a member of the Latrobe congregation and enjoyed volunteering his time building and maintaining centers of worship.
Dave married his loving wife, Deborah Ann Hunter Horner, in 1969 and spent 53 years raising and enjoying their family.
In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by his children, Scott (Leah) Horner, Jennifer (Fred) Williams and David (Jan) Horner; his grandchildren, Savannah (Devon) Jones, Hunter Sorbin, and Larrea, Clare, Jamaica, River and Amara Horner, and great-grand-daughter, “Ad-dad’s” best friend, Elouise. Dave is also survived by his sister, Karen (Steve) Symonak; brothers, Bruce (Denise) Horner and Matthew Horner; mother-in-law, Sara Jane Hunter; brother-in-law, Dave (Kate) Hunter, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Christy from Excela Hospice who helped us through a very difficult time.
At David’s request, there will be no public viewing or memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to donate.jw.org.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, has been entrusted with David’s arrangements.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
