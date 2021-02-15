David N. Fletcher, 82, of Derry passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe.
Born May 18, 1938, in Indiana, he was a son of the late Virginia F. (Anderson) Fletcher Bell and David Bell.
David was retired from Specialty Bar Products in Blairsville and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Greek Catholic Beneficial Society, American Slovak Society, Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club and the Derry Rod & Gun Club. David was a kind-hearted person who was always willing to help others. His friendly personality endeared him to others, and he was always joking and smiling. He was a people person who enjoyed watching Steelers games with his family and friends at his bar, or joy riding on his Gator around the neighborhood visiting friends. David enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was spending time cutting grass on his Kubota or planting and maintaining his beautiful garden. He was also proud of the care he took with his vehicles, especially his Toyota truck.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Joseph Hawanchak, and a niece, Terri Heim.
David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley J. (O’Barto) Fletcher of Derry; his five children, Diane Hawanchak of Derry, Michael Vargulish and his wife, Pattie, of Jeannette, Linda Freeland and Rick Smith of Latrobe, John Vargulish and his wife, Toni, of Derry, and Connie Nelson and Jimmy Mayes of Mount Pleasant, and one sister, Gwendolyn A. Bouch and her husband, William, of Blairsville; he is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital’s ICU for their care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and interment will be private for David’s family.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
