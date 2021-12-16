David Michael Zuzack, cherished husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. He was 64 years old.
David was married to Joyce M. Yockobishen. They shared more than 33 years of friendship, love, family and fun.
Born in Latrobe, David was a son of the late Paul T. and Wanda F. (Zaleski) Zuzack.
Dave led a deeply spiritual life. He was a kind, caring, gentle soul. One felt welcomed and accepted when in Dave’s presence. Dave achieved his CPA after earning a BA in business accounting from Shippensburg University. He was proudly employed by McMahon Associates Transportation Engineers for the majority of his career, working in both accounting and information technology. Dave enjoyed bicycling, skiing and hiking. He loved and appreciated all kinds of music. He knew how to play and live in the moment. Dave enjoyed volunteering at Doylestown Hospital.
In addition to his wife, Joyce, David was the loving father to Mary Zuzack and Andrea Zuzack (Philip) and brother to Ronald Zuzack (Elaine), Thomas Zuzack (Mia) and Karen Stitt (partner Lou; deceased husband, A. Duane Stitt). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township. The family will greet guests beginning at 9 a.m.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rails-to-Trails Conservancy at www.railstotrails.org or by check to Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, Attn: Membership Dept., 2121 Ward Court NW, Fifth Floor, Washington, DC 20037.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented