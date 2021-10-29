David M. Swanger, 80, of Derry died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.
He was born July 21, 1941, in Penn Township, a son of the late Carl E. and Ruth E. (Pratt) Swanger.
David was a member and former senior pastor at Crossroads Christian Church. He had been a craneman for Latrobe Steel for 12 years, then operated his own truck in the trucking industry and then retired from Derry Construction in 2004. He was a loving husband and father.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, James and William Swanger.
David is survived by his loving family: his wife, Loretta L. Flack Swanger; four daughters, Robin Ackerman (Robert) of Slippery Rock, Deborah Reid (David), Diana Harr (Jared) and Susan Testa, all of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Heather Becker (Ron), Jennifer Ackerman, Nicholas Smith, Emilyne Ackerman, Dakota Testa and Jacob Harr, and two great- grandchildren, Coltyn and Owen Becker.
Friends will be received 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday.
Interment will be made in Woodlawn Cemetery, Export.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com
