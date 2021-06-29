David M. Leonard, 71, of Unity Township passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born June 14, 1950, in Latrobe, a son of the late Chester and Dorothy (Murray) Leonard.
David was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. He enjoyed gardening and loved watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins. His favorite pastime was golfing.
He is survived by his wife of more than 35 years, Marlene Orzehowski Leonard; his daughter, Jennifer Leonard of Pittsburgh; his siblings, Carol Leonard of Latrobe, John Leonard (Barbara) of Silver Spring, Maryland, Ann Lucchino (John) of Latrobe and Thomas Leonard (Lorna) of Charles Town, West Virginia; his beloved dog, Libby; his granddog, Penny, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Private interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org or by mail to 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
