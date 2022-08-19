David M. Daugherty, 63, of Bradenville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born April 1, 1959, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Earl H. and Lora Jean (Helenic) Daugherty.
David enjoyed traveling with his parents, especially trips to Florida in the winter. He loved music, watching TV, being outdoors and a good cup of coffee.
David is survived by his brother, Earl H. Daugherty and his wife, Sharon, of Maryland; sister, Donna M. Huwalt and her husband, Robert, of Ligonier; nieces and nephews, Carrie Shafran, Jolene Laughlin and her husband, Adam, and Steven M. Daugherty, and great-nieces and great-nephews, Adrienne, Hannah, Gina, Jordan, Lilly, Emma and Shaun.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Passavant Memorial Homes for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Passavant Memorial Homes at www.pmhfos.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
