David M. Bendl, 69, of Golden, Colorado, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital, Lakewood, Colorado.
Born Jan. 3, 1951, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Jacob R. Bendl and Jean (Showalter) Bendl.
Dave attended Holy Family grade school and was a 1968 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science from Clarion University, Class of 1972. For several years, he worked as a teacher in Colorado. He loved drum and bugle corps and enjoyed traveling to competitions around the country.
Dave had a special family, Tyson and Jen Bowman and their three children, Landon, Eleena and Hunter in Colorado, who considered Dave as their uncle and with whom he would often spend holidays when not traveling home to Latrobe. In addition, he was blessed with two special felines, Red and Ginger, that are now finding and adapting to new homes. He also in the past few years had met a distant cousin, Kurt Bendl, who had moved to Denver with whom he enjoyed watching Steeler football games.
Dave also enjoyed his golf game and matches with friends Pat Mailey and Ron Lucas and others that he went to high school with in the 1960s whenever he visited Latrobe. (Dave lettered on the Latrobe high school golf team for three years). He would also play weekly at courses in the Denver area with his good friend Les McConico, who will be able to remember Dave when he plays using Dave’s putters.
After Dave suffered his recent heart attack, he had a lot of praise for the doctors and nurses at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. They provided him with excellent treatment until the final fatal heart problem.
Following his passing, Dave was a cornea and tissue donor and wanted to help those in need.
Dave is survived by several cousins.
There were no public visitations. Services and interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township, were private. Arrangements were handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented