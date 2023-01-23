David Kevin Slusser, 62, of Derry passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home.
Updated: January 23, 2023 @ 7:05 am
David Kevin Slusser, 62, of Derry passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home.
He was born May 10, 1960, in Latrobe, a son of Betty Jean Hall Slusser and the late David Slusser.
Kevin worked for Flynn Tire. He was a race enthusiast and loved to travel with his friends Bruce and Dave. Kevin enjoyed sports, especially football, and was an excellent caregiver to his mother.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Betty Jean Slusser; his brother, Terry Slusser (Brenda); three nieces, Kelsey Burns (Jason), Alisha Slusser (Travis) and Amanda Slusser (Dave); two great-nieces, Nevaeh Greenawalt and Mikayla Kantner, and a great-nephew, Kayden Kantner.
In addition to his father, David Slusser, Kevin was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jim Diss.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
