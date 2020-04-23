David Kenneth Fink Sr., 74, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home.
The son of David R. and Ruth (Heckman) Fink, he was born March 3, 1946, in Blairsville.
David worked in healthcare. He enjoyed watching sports on television, especially golf.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Margaret “Peggy” (Smith) Fink, whom he married Oct. 15, 1976; a son, David Fink, and a stepson, Martin Britvich (Cathy) of Uniontown, and two brothers, Tom Fink and Ed Fink, both of Latrobe.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Jim Fink.
Because of the health concerns of COVID-19, there will be no services.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfh-monuments.com.
Commented