David Gillis

David Edward “Chicko” “Dobbie” Gillis, the man who had a big heart, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Dave was born March 1, 1955, in Latrobe, the son of the late Richard and Julie (Madatic) Gillis.
He was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church. Dave was a 1972 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, where he really enjoyed being on the rifle team. He drove truck for 45 years as an owner/operator, driving for Unity Hauling, William Dickson and J.J. Sosko. Dave was a member of Twin Maples Hunt Club, the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club and Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. Dave loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Dave is survived by his loving family, Evelyn Piper Gillis, Scott and Heather Fallecker, Brandy and Chris Darnell, and his grandchildren, Tyler, Mackenzie, Paxton, Aaron, Adeline and Leah; a brother, Jack Kerr and his wife, Linda; nephew, John Kerr; niece, Melinda Sampson; aunt, Nan Maund; in-laws, Bernie Hoopes, Kathy and Jeff Harr, Wayne and Kim Piper, Joe and Wendy Piper, Patty and John Yanc, Cindy and Tony Repko and Fred and Kris Piper. Close to his heart are Melissa, Jim, Sydney, Sawyer and Jason; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Because of the current medical restrictions, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
