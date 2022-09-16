David George Todorich, 71, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home.
Born May 15, 1951, in Johnstown, he was a son of Martha Maurer Todorich and the late George Todorich.
David had been formerly employed at Tenser, Phipps and Leeper in sales. He was a member of the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188. An avid Steelers fan, he also enjoyed fishing and had a great love of music, especially jazz.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his son, David D. Todorich.
Besides his mother, David G. is survived by two sisters, Donna Apple (Jim) of Johnstown and Denise Flynn (Brian) of Windber; two brothers, Daniel Todorich of Oregon and Douglas Todorich (Tracy) of Stoystown; stepdaughter, Opal Peterson (Richard), and her children, Ruby Miller, Jade Miller and Richard Peterson III; several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 11 a.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
