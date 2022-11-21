David George Joseph, 79, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. He joins his wife, Linda Joseph, who passed away in May of last year.
David, born Dec. 30, 1942, in Jeannette, a son of the late George and Margaret (Peters) Joseph, is now at rest peacefully.
He had a great interest for anything involving science, politics and trap shooting, but the Pittsburgh Steelers were his favorite pastime and everyone knew where the best place was to watch the game. He loved having friends and family around him for any occasion and always loved telling a good joke.
David is survived by his oldest sibling, Samuel Joseph, and his sons, Ricky Joseph of Uniontown, Rod Joseph (Lisa) of Lewisburg and Roy Joseph (Lynda) of Jennerstown. David was also fortunate enough to enjoy eight amazing grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who will all treasure memories of him for years to come.
In addition to his parents and wife Linda, David was preceded in death by a brother, John Joseph, and three sisters, Marion Menanno, Margaret Throm and Rose Gerhart.
May he rest in peace with those gone before him.
Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Interment to follow in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
