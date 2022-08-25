David G. Kittey, 63, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his home.
Born April 20, 1959, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late George and Josephine L. (Ciocco) Kittey.
Dave was a member of Holy Family Church and a graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. For many years, he was the owner of Kittey’s Pizzelles and Cookies. Dave had a profound love for stock car racing and turned that love into a business, co-owning RPM Racing News from the 1990s until 2010. He was also the track announcer at Dog Hollow Speedway since 2007, as well as working as its public relations person. This season, he also started handling the public relations details at the Latrobe Speedway. In addition to announcing at Dog Hollow and Latrobe speedways, throughout the years he also announced at Challenger, Heston, and Roaring Knob speedways, as well as the Westmoreland Fairgrounds. Dave was instrumental in preserving the history of racing in western Pennsylvania.
Above all, he loved his family and his friends.
Dave is survived by his aunts and uncles, Steve and Becky Kittey, Clo Angellichio, Irene and William Zajdel, Mary Nicholson and Kay Roddy; numerous cousins and friends, and his lifelong best friend, Gene Payne.
Dave’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to his friends and racing community for their love and support over the years.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 6 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
