David G. Haering Jr., 87, of Unity Township died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at his home.
He was born Feb. 8, 1934, in Washington, D.C., a son of the late David G. Haering Sr. and Anna Botta Haering.
Prior to retirement, David worked for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Bud Smail Auto Group, and as a disc jockey for weddings and other events. He also was a district representative for Columbia Records and was the mayor of Loretto earlier in his life.
David was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served as a frogman. David loved music and his cat, Kiki.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Cerra and brother Thomas Petarilas.
David is survived by his wife, Janet L. Miller Haering of Unity Township; two sons, William Haering and wife Jackie of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and David Haering III and his girlfriend Myra McKinzie of Lubbock, Texas; two daughters, Teresa Haering and Marta Nunes of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Marisa Haering of Homer City; two brothers, Charles Haering and wife Mary Lou of Pueblo, Colorado, and Robert Haering and wife Sandy of Milton, Georgia; two sisters, Frances Sicola and husband Mike of Vienna, Virginia, and Mary Ann Wirth and husband Jim of Palatine, Illinois; six grand-children, Marc and Bethani Haering, Amber Burton and husband Jeff, and Ellie, Chad and Jared Haering; a great-granddaughter, Emerson Burton, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First St. Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Westmoreland County VA Clinic and his caregivers, Brandy and Kim, with Excela Health and Home Care.
