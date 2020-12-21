David F. “Dave” Smeltzer, 67, of Latrobe died on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in his home.
Dave was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where he enjoyed serving in many capacities. For 35 years, he was an employee of GAI Consultants in Pittsburgh, where he worked as a senior construction specialist in the Geotechnical Division. He was also very proud of being the author of five books.
Dave is survived by his wife of 34 years, Joan K. (Enlow) Smeltzer, and their two sons whom he loved with all his heart. They were not just his sons, but also his best friends, Andrew “Andy” Smeltzer, and his wife, Katie, of Greensburg and their daughter Abigail, who Dave adored, and Doug Smeltzer of Greensburg and his fiancée, Claire Manley of Buffalo, who will be married on Dec. 31, 2020. Dave was looking forward to officially calling Claire his daughter-in-law.
He is also survived by his loving mother-in-law, Gerry Enlow of Greensburg; sister-in-law, Julie Brady and her adult children, Bob and Sammi Recklein, who share fond memories of good times with Uncle Dave, and Julie’s husband Dan and their son, Danny; brother-in-law, James Enlow and his wife, Lisa, and their adult children, Jim and Elizabeth. Dave is also survived by his brother, Harry Smeltzer and his son of Plum. He is fondly remembered by many friends and will be sadly missed by his beloved golden retrievers, Moose and Drake.
Dave would ask you to strengthen your faith. Go hike. Golf one more round. Tell people you love them. Feed the birds. Enjoy a sunrise with someone you love. Until we meet again in Heaven, I love you. Be careful. Take care.
If you would like to make a donation in Dave’s memory, please consider his favorite place on earth: Acadia National Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to Friends of Acadia, P.O. Box 45, Bar Harbor, ME 04609 or at give@friendsofacadia.org.
Being considerate of the current COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no public visitations.
Funeral services will be private for Dave’s family and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
