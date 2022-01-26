David Eugene Benner, 58, of Waterford passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Born Sept. 26, 1963, in McGinnis Hospital, Ligonier, David was a son of Robert E. Benner and the late Shirley Cline Benner of Waterford.
David had been employed by Goodwill Industries of Latrobe for the past seven years.
He enjoyed his cats and playing video games. He was a Steelers fan and especially loved working Security during training camp at St. Vincent College.
Besides his father, he is survived by his brother, Dr. Robert R. Benner (Susan) of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; his sister, Heidi B. Paxton (Larry) of Herndon, Virginia; nephew, Colin Benner, and four nieces, Jade Benner, Ashlyn Paxton, Alexandra Paxton and Abigail Paxton.
He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Ligonier and a former member of Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Co. 1.
There will be no viewing, and a memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to McCabe Funeral Home, Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650; The American Heart Association, or Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 716, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
