David E. Horner, 79, of Unity Township died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 16, 1942, in Latrobe, a son of the late Earl S. and Marie J. (Smith) Horner.
David was a graduate of Latrobe High School and St. Vincent College. Prior to retirement, he was a founding partner in Horner Wible & Terek PC Certified Public Accountants, Greensburg, and was a lifetime member of PICPA.
Dave was a former baseball coach at West Point Little League and also Legion baseball, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and sports fan of the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. He also enjoyed spending time and being a gentleman farmer at his Somerset County cabin.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia L. Bell Horner; two children, Kristen M. Horner Palmer and husband Michael of Tega Cay, South Carolina, and Matthew D. Horner and wife Cari of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Jacob, Allyson and Mitchell Horner and Evan and Louden Palmer; two sisters, Patricia Hill and husband Charles and Rebecca Perla and husband Tony, and his brother, Daniel Horner and fiancée Janinee Williams, all of Latrobe; sister-in-law, Sherry Horner, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Please go directly to the church.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to caregivers Dee from Senior Helpers and Cindy Bell.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Parkinson Foundation Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellview, PA 15202.
Commented