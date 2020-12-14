David E. Carns, 57, of South Side Slopes, formerly of Latrobe, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
He was the son of the late James Carns and Yolanda (Lancianese) Carns, and loving brother of Linda Foster, James (Marlene) Carns, Dennis Carns, Scott Carns, Mick (Debby) Carns, Kevin (Dawna) Carns, Jeep (Roxanne) Carns, Angela (Ben) Holstein, Peggy (Harry) Goldberg and the late Greg and Keith Carns.
He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. David is also survived by his best friends, Dean Anderson and Matthew Taylor. David will be at peace with his beloved Trouble.
David served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm, and he was a member of the Knights Of Columbus, the American Legion and the VFW.
He loved his family and close friends; he will be missed dearly by all that knew him.
Visitations will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Readshaw Funeral Home Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to the DAV (American Disabled Veterans) at www.secure.dav.org or to any local animal shelter of your choice.
