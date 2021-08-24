David Alexander Huffman, 85, of Ligonier passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Jacqueline Lees Huffman; loving father of David Alexander (Lily) Huffman of Montoursville, Susan (Brian) Judd of Lexington, Ohio, Glenn (Jill) Huffman of Harrison City and Gail (Kevin) Roach of Charleston South Carolina; cherished grandfather of Rebekah, Jonathan, Heidi, Mo and Allison; brother of Donald (Paula) Huffman, Jay (Adele) Huffman, Beverly Hibar, Sally (Leonard) Chiappetta, William (Linda) Huffman and the late Gene (surviving Carlene) Huffman and Trudy (surviving Anthony) Sinatra.
David was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and elder for many years, and a 50-year member of Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM. He was chairman of The Society of Carbide and Tool Engineers. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife of 64 years, traveling, reading and collecting books, listening to a wide variety of music, dancing and working on crossword puzzles. Sitting on the front porch and waving at passers-by was a favorite pastime.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Snyder-Green Funeral Home, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier (724-238-2611).
A funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Friday in Covenant Presbyterian Church. Everyone meet at church.
Please join the family for a luncheon in the church hall following the burial at Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial contribution to Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or lovetotherescue.org.
