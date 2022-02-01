David Albert Adams, 79, of Ligonier passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born June 17, 1942, in Latrobe, a son of the late Albert A. and Helen (Mehal) Adams.
David was a graduate of St. Vincent Prep School and St. Vincent College. Prior to retirement, he was the owner and operator of the Eastern Refrigeration Supply Co. in Greensburg. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed sports.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John J. Adams, DMD.
David is survived by his wife of more than 56 years, Joanne Mary Guskiewicz Adams; three children, Darnell Biss (Jim), David Adams (Brenda) and Dana Crichton (Nate); 10 grandchildren, Ben, Charlie and Jake Biss, Taylor, Alyssa, Jenna and Garrett Adams, and Emerson, Palmer and Greer Crichton; a brother, Chris Adams (Linda), and a number of nieces and nephews.
Honoring David’s wishes, services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 5206 Center Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is in charge of arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.