Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 10:37 am
Darrell M. Elam, 78, of Latrobe passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home.
He was born July 29, 1944, in Mount Gay, West Virginia, a son of the late Earl and Hazel (Huffman) Elam.
Prior to his retirement in 2015, Darrell was a district manager for Big Lots with 22 years of service. He was a graduate of West Virginia Tech and a member of the SonRise Church.
For Darrell Elam, the most important things in life were God, family and sports. He loved all sports, spending much of his early adulthood playing football at Logan High School and West Virginia Tech, earning a place in both schools’ Halls of Fame. He was then drafted in the ninth round of picks by the Dallas Cowboys in 1966. After a year, the rookies were cut from the team, and even though he had offers from the LA Rams, the Minnesota Vikings and the Oakland Raiders, Darrell chose to return to West Virginia to play with the semi-pro team, the Charleston Rockets.
He also enjoyed refinishing furniture, the art of oil painting and antiquing with his wife, Tina.
As a family man, Darrell was as attentive as a husband and father could be, and despite his extensive travel for work, he never missed any of his children’s games or events. He cared deeply for his family, and his primary concern was always their welfare. He worked hard to provide them with everything they needed, even fighting through serious illness.
In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by a son, Michael Elam, and a nephew, David Shrewsbury.
Darrell is survived by his wife of almost 36 years, Tina Pomeroy Elam; four children: Kimberly Sites, Kristen Turner (Brannon Sr.), Matthew Elam (Holly) and Jeffrey Elam (Tess); a daughter-in-law, Melissa Elam; eight grandchildren: Aleshia Gooch, Brannon Turner Jr., Logan Turner, Hunter Turner, Chaz Elam, Tyson Elam, Ella Elam and Navy Elam; three great-grandchildren: Karson Gooch, Chance Stickle and Chase Stickle, and two sisters: Lois Shrewsbury (Graham) and Reva Fox (Bob).
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
