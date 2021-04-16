Darlene V. Lattanzio, 71, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born July 4, 1949, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Louis A. and Grace Kozuba Fisher.
Darlene loved watching soap operas, playing the lottery and was an avid bingo player.
She is survived by a brother, James Romansky; her sisters, Dee Riffle (Todd) and Diane Dempsey (Eric Demalta); three grandchildren, John Lattanzio Jr., Daniel Lattanzio and Brianna Lattanzio; a great-grandson, Azarius Lattanzio; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, Henri, Pat, Carol, Flora and Aunt Laura; a brother-in-law, Jim Shawley, and her special companion, PeeWee.
Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Lattanzio; her sons, John “Jabba” Lattanzio Sr. and James (Beno) Lattanzio; a sister, Debarah Shawley, and a sister-in-law, Patricia Romansky.
All arrangements are private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
