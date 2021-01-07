Darlene M. (Zappone) McElhaney, 83, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Aug. 1, 1937, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen (Miscovich) Zappone.
Darlene was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Resurrection Choir, the Holy Family Rosary Society and the Holy Family Bereavement Ministry. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Latrobe Area Hospital. Darlene was a former school crossing guard, a former usher at the Palace Theater and a volunteer at St. Vincent Gristmill General Store. She loved spending time with her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much and was so proud of. One of the joys in Darlene’s life was to be with her card club friends, whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell E. McElhaney Sr., and a brother, John Zappone Jr.
Darlene is survived by two daughters, Sandra K. Pezek of Derry and Karen A. Horner and her husband, Scott, of Ligonier; three stepsons, Russell E. McElhaney Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Ligonier, Raymond J. McElhaney and his wife, Carolyn, of Trafford and Ronald W. McElhaney and his wife, Colleen, of Latrobe; three brothers, Ronald L. Zappone of Marguerite, Raymond J. Zappone and his wife, Sandra, of Latrobe and Michael Zappone of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Gary and his companion, Stephanie, Blaise and his wife, Amanda, Abigail and Emmie; one great-granddaughter, Arianna; six step-grandchildren, Joshua and his wife, Missy, Amanda and her husband, Matt, Alicia, Maura, Savannah and Tate, and four step-great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kyleigh, Lium and Mason; she is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Hospice, especially Julie, for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated noon Saturday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. John Mary Thompkins, OSB, as celebrant and the Rev. Richard Kosisko as concelebrant.
Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while at the funeral home and while attending Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to be made in support of ovarian cancer research to Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation, 3240 Craft Avenue, Suite 1000, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
