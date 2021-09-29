Darlene L. Ambrose, 60, of Bolivar died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 8, 1961, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Lloyd A. Roddy Sr. and Mary K. “Toots” Hajas Roddy.
Darlene was a big Penn State football fan. She enjoyed gardening, canning, mushroom hunting and rides in the car enjoying nature and the scenery.
She is survived by her son, Dennis J. Ambrose of Latrobe; her daughter, Heather C. Roddy of Greensburg; her brother, Lloyd A. Roddy Jr. of Delaware; sister, Kataline Gillespie of Derry; her significant other, Jeffery A. Younker of Bolivar, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
