Darlene J. Allshouse Hunter

Darlene J. Allshouse Hunter, 92, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Born Dec. 25, 1929, in Jamison 20, she was a daughter of the late Hiram S. and Philomena (Knapp) Allshouse.