Darlene J. Allshouse Hunter, 92, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Dec. 25, 1929, in Jamison 20, she was a daughter of the late Hiram S. and Philomena (Knapp) Allshouse.
Darlene was an active member at Bethany United Methodist Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Latrobe Area Hospital. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and flower gardening. Darlene was a sweet mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved being with her family. She was a force of nature who left the world better than she found it and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Hunter Sr.; sister, Faye McKissock; brother, Warren “Dutch” Allshouse, and a son-in-law, Robert Huffman.
Darlene is survived by her son, Charles R. Hunter II and his wife, Elizabeth, of Corning, New York; three daughters, Tracie Huffman of Greensburg, Cherie Phillips and her husband, Jay Marcusfield, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Linda Seranko Sette and her husband, Primo, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Scott Huffman, Ashley Morgan, Kyle Phillips and his wife, Stacie, Allie Seranko Sumpter and her husband, Cody, Julia Hunter and Sydney Hunter, and seven great-grandchildren, Sadie Lynn Huffman, Logan Huffman, Evan Huffman, Mackenzie Morgan, Charlie Morgan, Cooper Phillips and Delaney Phillips.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Additional viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
