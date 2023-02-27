Darlene F. Porterfield, 74, of Ligonier peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 14, 1948, in Ligonier to the late Lester and Martha (Beckner) Burns.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 11:18 am
Darlene F. Porterfield, 74, of Ligonier peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 14, 1948, in Ligonier to the late Lester and Martha (Beckner) Burns.
Darlene was the beloved wife of the late Hobert Porterfield; loving mother of Jodi Porterfield, Hobie (Amy) Porterfield and Lisa (Gary) Davis; cherished grandmother of Cade, and sister of a younger twin brother, Dwane (Marlene) Burns, Ken (Marcia) Burns and Charlene Weimer. Darlene also is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Darlene enjoyed playing and more importantly building relationships through pickleball, shuffleboard, bowling, cards and Scrabble to name a few.
Family and friends will be received Thursday, March 2, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. when a time of stories and memories of Darlene will be shared in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Darlene’s name can be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to an animal shelter of one’s choice.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented