Darlene C. Floss, 83, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
She was born Oct. 23, 1938, in Broughton, Allegheny County, a daughter of the late Samuel and Mabel (Vawter) Christopher.
Darlene was a faithful member of the Laurel Highlands Presbyterian Church in Bovard. As an accomplished seamstress, she created costumes for the former Dvorsky’s Costume Store in Manor and also for many of the characters at Idlewild Park in Ligonier Township. She was a member of the Westmoreland Historical Society and served as a tour guide at Historic Hanna’s Town. Other favorite pastimes included attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities, reading, picnics (rain or shine), chocolate desserts, playing Scrabble and enjoying a cup of tea.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Christopher Jr., and her sister, Barbie Christopher.
A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by three children: Pam Melnick, Beth Risinger (Brad) and Kenneth Floss (Wendy); seven grandchildren: Holly Melnick Ramos (Jorge), Jonathan Melnick (Kaitlyn), Drew Risinger (Kate), Zach Risinger, Josh Risinger, Matthew Floss and Kamryn Floss; five great-grandchildren who she affectionately referred to as her great-grans: Khale, Chloe, Amira and Amir Nelson, and Jorgito Ramos; a brother, Dennis Christopher (Ann); a sister-in-law, Mary Lynne Christopher, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Laurel Highlands Presbyterian Church, 140 Bovard Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, with her pastor, the Rev. Adrian Armel, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Private interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Bethel Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601, online at https://www.excelahealth.org/services/home-care-hospice.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
