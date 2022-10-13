Darlene C. Floss
Darlene C. Floss, 83, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.

She was born Oct. 23, 1938, in Broughton, Allegheny County, a daughter of the late Samuel and Mabel (Vawter) Christopher.