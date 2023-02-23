Daniel W. “Bill” Ritenour, 70, of Derry passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Indiana.
He was born May 11, 1952, in Latrobe, a son of the late Daniel J. and Mildred (Burkart) Ritenour.
Dan was a lifelong member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown and had a passion for driving truck and the out-of-doors.
He is survived by his daughters, Danielle Dreistadt (Pete) of Pleasant Unity and Denise Catone (Eric) of Derry; his brother, David Ritenour (Corrine) of Derry; his sisters, Beverly Marsh of Blairsville and Judy Franke of Southport, North Carolina; grandchildren, Pete and Colette Dreistadt, Eric and Chloe Catone, and several nieces and nephews.
All services will be private for family. McCabe Funeral Home of Derry is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
