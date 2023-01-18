Daniel Ross Mickey Jr. passed away suddenly Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian.
He was born Dec. 1, 1938, son of Daniel Ross Mickey and Sarah Ankney Mickey.
He was predeceased by his parents; a son-in-law, Dirk Haney, and a grandson, Brian Betler.
Daniel was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served on the carrier Yorktown and battleship Missouri. He retired from Latrobe Brewing Co. with 34 years of service. He was a 62-year charter member of Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club and Miller Run.
Daniel enjoyed shooting sporting clays and vacationing in Cape May, New Jersey. Most of all, he enjoyed being together with his family.
Daniel will be truly missed by his loving wife of 56 years, Frances Woitkowiak Mickey; his three daughters, Donna Haney of Greensburg, Lisa (John) Betler of Latrobe and Danette (Dave) Felgar of Saltsburg; his sister, Barbara Hegedus of Hunker; grand-children, Nicole Horgan of Ohio and Don (Jess) Haney of Jeannette, and a great-grandchild, Haley Horgan.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a military service 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in the funeral home.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
