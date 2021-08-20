Daniel P. “Duck” McDowell, 57, of Loyalhanna Township died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 23, 1964, in Latrobe, a son of the late Donald P. and Doris P. (Nolan) McDowell.
Prior to retirement, Daniel had worked at the Latrobe Brewing Co.
Daniel enjoyed cooking, hunting, woodworking, and spending time with his friends.
In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his sister Denise P. Vlasko.
Daniel is survived by his two sons, Daniel P. McDowell of Corbin, Kentucky, and Shawn M. McDowell and his girlfriend, Tonya, of Scottdale; two brothers, Dale P. McDowell of Derry and Donald P. McDowell of Bowling Green, Kentucky; his sister Diane P. McDowell of Vandergrift; a granddaughter, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends for Daniel’s Life Celebration 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
Online condolences may be made to the www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
