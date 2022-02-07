Daniel L. Ponderendolph Sr., 94, of Latrobe passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Eichers Family Home, Normalville.
Born Jan. 25, 1928, in Greenwald, he was a son of the late Joseph Ponderendolph Sr. and Mary Amatangelo Ponderendolph.
Daniel was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Die Casting Co. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in World War II, and was a member of several local social clubs. Daniel enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie A. Mase Ponderendolph; a son, Daniel L. Ponderendolph Jr.; two brothers, Joseph Jr. and Anthony Ponderendolph, and a sister, Philomena Kadar.
Daniel is survived by a son, Michael A. Ponderendolph and his wife, Tracy, of Latrobe; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ponderen-dolph of Latrobe; two sisters, Katherine Durbin of North Canton, Ohio, and Carmella “Honey” Baum of Loyalhanna; his granddaughter, who was the light of his life, Ashley Chilleo, and her husband, Matthew, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.