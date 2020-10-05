Daniel L. Dominick Sr., 73, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born July 26, 1947, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Daniel B. Dominick and Mary F. (Evangelisto) Dominick.
Dan was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. For 50 years, he has been the owner and operator of Danny’s Body Shop in Crabtree. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served with the U.S. Army.
He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 982, Unity Township, and a social member of Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department. Dan enjoyed antique cars and trucks, and was especially proud of his 1949 Chevy truck and his ’65 Mustang. He also loved watching his grandchildren play sports, never missing their baseball, softball or basketball games and wrestling matches.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stephen and Florence Olecki.
Dan is survived by his wife, Kathleen A. (Olecki) Dominick, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on Nov. 27; two sons, Daniel L. Dominick Jr. and his wife, Carrie, of Latrobe and Stephen E. Dominick and his wife, Maggie, of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Cameron, Camille, Nico, Nolan and Noah; his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, William J. Olecki and his wife, Debra, of Latrobe and Stephen G. “Butch” Olecki of Latrobe; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends were received Sunday at Danny’s Body Shop. To honor his wishes, guests were to come dressed casually. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree, with military rites accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg. Please be prepared to follow all recommended medical guidelines while visiting the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Dan’s memory to Latrobe Little League, P.O. Box 202, Latrobe, PA 15650 or to the Greater Latrobe Senior High Baseball or Girls Basketball Teams, c/o Greater Latrobe Senior High School, 131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
