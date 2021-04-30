Daniel J. Quinn III, 67, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born April 12, 1954, in Latrobe, to the late Daniel J. Quinn Jr. and Martha Mae (Orzehowski) Quinn. He was a retired laborer for Stone and Company. He was a Christian by faith. He was a member of the Hecla Sportsmen’s Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing and classic cars. He enjoyed a good joke and had a good sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three aunts, Jane Wayda, Marcie Hayse and Rita Nardy, and an uncle, Relly Orzehowski.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Amelia S. (Reed) Quinn; two sons, Shawn Michael Quinn of Latrobe and Eric Matthew Quinn at home; two grandchildren, Morgan Sylvia Quinn and Shawn Michael Quinn Jr.; four sisters, Ruthie Kester and her husband, Larry, Colleen Stiffler, Kathleen Shirey and Claudine Quinn; three nephews, David, Scott and Jason Bronson, and two greatnephews, Joshua and Elijah Bronson.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of his memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Bill Schaefer officiating.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Daniel’s nurses, Stephanie and Kristan.
