Daniel Edward Moffa Sr., 86, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Latrobe Manor, Latrobe.
A son of Daniel and Antoinette (Decesere) Moffa, he was born March 3, 1936, in Greensburg.
Daniel was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Martin Parish, New Derry. He enjoyed watching football on TV and was a big Steelers fan.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a truck driver for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
Surviving are two sons, David E. (Sandy) Moffa of Blairsville and Daniel E. Moffa Jr. of Blairsville, and two sisters, Marie Moffa of Greensburg and Josephine Pastor of Greensburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Josephine Hudak Moffa, on Oct. 26, 2020; an infant son, Duane Moffa, and his brother, Carmen Moffa.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 18, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 2 p.m. Tuesday in St. Martin Parish, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Military service will be accorded by the Blairsville Military Honor Guard.
The family would like to thank Latrobe Manor staff for Daniel’s care.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.