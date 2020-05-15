Daniel E. Breniser, 66, of Ligonier died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
“Danny” was born Dec. 22, 1953, in Latrobe, the first born of Romayne “Dottsie” Carota Breniser and the late Elvin “PeeWee” Breniser. “Danny” was a 1972 graduate of Ligonier Valley School and a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church of Ligonier.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Plumbing and Pipefitters Union No. 1451 and later had his own plumbing, heating and air conditioning business. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and traveled extensively, but his favorite place that brought him the most happiness, peace, contentment and the sense of the awesomeness of God through the beauty of nature was his deer camp.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Gregory, 14, and Scott, 4, in a tragic 1970 house fire which also took the life of his maternal grandmother, Bertha Martelli Carota.
It was through the Bible verse, “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, nor has it entered into the mind of man, the treasures God has for us in heaven for those who love Him.” (I Corinthians 2:9), and through faith, hope, and perseverance, was he and his surviving family able to surrender to God’s Holy Will in their lives.”
He is survived by his mother, Romayne “Dottsie” Breniser; two sisters, Theresa Kappel and her husband, Wayne, of Ligonier and Jennie Recalde, of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven nieces and nephews, and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by McCabe Funeral Home.Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, private graveside services for Danny’s family will be held in Ligonier Valley Cemetery Tuesday following the Mass of Christian burial with the Rev. Anthony Carbone as celebrant at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, also being private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Fire Companies of Ligonier, P.O. Box 376, Ligonier PA 15658. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com
