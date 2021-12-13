Daniel Benjamin “Benny” Mattioli Sr., 89, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, due to complications from diabetes and challenges tied to a car accident in the spring of 2019.
Benny (or Danny to some) was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Bradenville, the only son of the late Americo and Jane (Quidetto) Mattioli.
Benny grew up in the area and spent decades working for and living in the city of Latrobe. He and his longtime companion, Evelynne Majernik, enjoyed dancing, live music, restaurants, and traveling around the tri-state area for years. He was well-known and dependable, kind and personable. Before his accident and the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, he never had a bad day. There wasn’t a place or an event at which Benny didn’t know at least a handful of people. An excellent horseshoe player, he once taught a man from Togo how to make a ringer.
Benny played and umpired a lot of softball in his earlier years; he was a member of several social clubs, including the Latrobe Eagles, the Greek Club, the VFW and the Latrobe Horseshoe Club and used to participate in events throughout the region. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and working and playing golf at Glengarry Golf Links. He was also proud of his well-manicured yard and railroad bank behind his home. Benny was always agreeing to do something with someone, morning, noon or night.
He is survived by his loving companion, Evelynne Majernik; his son, Daniel Benjamin Mattioli Jr. and his wife, Jamie; six grandchildren, Amanda, Kyle, Ryan, Calli, Declan and Alexis; five great-grandchildren, Jace, Lainey, Holden, Griffin and Maren, and two step-grandchildren, Hayden and Kendall.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elvira Pierdominici Mattioli.
Services and interment will be private. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
