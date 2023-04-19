Daniel B. Hudson, 83, of Derry died Monday, April 17, 2023, in Loyalhanna Care Center, Derry Township.
He was born Jan. 28, 1940, in Derry, a son of the late Eugene W. Hudson Sr. and Myrtle “Dolly” Queer Hudson.
Dan was a U.S. Air Force veteran. His passion was always classic cars and doing mechanical work.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene W. Hudson Jr., and his sisters, Sandra J. Cramer and Judith D. Gausman.
Dan is survived by his son, Todd Hudson, and daughter, Lisa Ward, both of Derry; a brother, Gary E. Hudson of Las Cruces, New Mexico, along with five grandchildren.
As per his wishes, all services were to be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
