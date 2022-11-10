Daniel A. Calabrace Jr., 50, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Dec. 1, 1971, in Latrobe, a son of Carol Beatty Calabrace and the late Daniel A. Calabrace Sr.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Daniel A. Calabrace Jr., 50, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Dec. 1, 1971, in Latrobe, a son of Carol Beatty Calabrace and the late Daniel A. Calabrace Sr.
Dan was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with PennDOT and was a duty driver for the City of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a former member of the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department and a current member of the City of Latrobe VFD Hook & Ladder Co. 2. Dan loved sports, and he showed that by coaching GLAMFA football and Latrobe Little League Baseball for many years. His favorite thing to do was watch his children play sports and show their rabbits at the local fairs.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Schultheis Calabrace; daughter, Isabel M. Calabrace; two sons, Daniel N. Calabrace and Vincent T. Calabrace, and sister, Michelle Calabrace.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral Liturgy will take place 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will hold a memorial service 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
To send flowers or condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.