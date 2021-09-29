Dale Robert Ruffner, 63, of Blairsville passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.
He was born April 29, 1958, in Pittsburgh, to the late Paul Joseph and Hazel (Niederst) Ruffner.
Dale was retired out of Laborers Union Local 1451, Latrobe, after nearly 30 years. He was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria, where he served in the Holy Name Society. He also mowed the church grounds for many years.
He loved carpentry, gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Robin E. Hoynoski Ruffner; three children, Mellissa Mary Ruffner DeNinno and her husband, Edward DeNinno, Michelle Marie Ruffner Panichelle and her husband, Ronald Panichelle, and Michael Dale Ruffner and his wife, Nevada Reese Ruffner; seven grandchildren, Zachary Michael Panichelle, Riley Hazel DeNinno, Mary Elizabeth Panichelle, Zeth Michael DeNinno, Angela Grace Panichelle, Uriah James Ruffner and Wyet David Ruffner; three siblings, Paul Raymond and Dianne (Varney) Ruffner, Ron and Lynn Ann (Ruffner) Kwisnek and Ron and Kelly Hoynoski, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248).
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria, with the Rev. Tyler J. Bandura as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township.
To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented