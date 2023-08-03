Dale P. Latimer passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Bayshore Memory Care, Naples, Florida.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Guardian Angels Pug Rescue, 259 Derbytown Road, Latrobe, PA 15650; St. James Catholic Church, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, PA 15670, or St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
