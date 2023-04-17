Dale G. Show, 89, of Ligonier passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Dale G. Show, 89, of Ligonier passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023.
He was born March 31, 1934, in Confluence, a son of the late Willis E. and Jessie (Johnson) Show.
Dale was a member of Charter Oak Church, Unity Township, and had served on Ligonier Borough Council, having been president for many years.
He had worked in the engineering department at Bethlehem Steel, had taught at the Johnstown CTC, had been a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) for foster children in Westmoreland County, was a U.S. Army veteran, and had been a Ligonier Valley girls track coach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alene Easly Show, in 1994.
He is survived by his children, Christiana Show of Ligonier and Timothy E. Show (Cindy) of Greensburg; six grand-children, Owen Markle (Carley), Catherine and Emma Markle, Sophia, Everett and Renlee Show, along with two great-grandchildren, Blake and Colby.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are asked to be made to CASA Westmoreland County, 2 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
