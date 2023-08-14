D. Jean Gerhart McDonald, 89, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at home.
She was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Mather, Greene County, to the late Nelson J. and Kathryn E. (Firestone) Gerhart.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain likely. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 12:57 pm
D. Jean Gerhart McDonald, 89, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at home.
She was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Mather, Greene County, to the late Nelson J. and Kathryn E. (Firestone) Gerhart.
Jean was a retired switchboard operator for American Cyanamid; a lifelong member of the First Church of God, Latrobe, and a loving mother, grandmother and aunt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer J. McDonald; a daughter, Diana Lynn “Dee Dee” McDonald; a brother, Tedford Gerhart, and a sister, Shirley Gerhart.
Jean is survived by two children, Sally K. McDonald and Shawn E. McDonald; six grandchildren, Benjamin Amond, Amanda Harr, Amber Ferry, Shawna Irwin, Patrick Ellenburger and Colin McDonald; six great-grand-children, Aubrey Harr, Stacy and Ashley O’Conner, Landon and Carter Hartung and Addelynn Irwin; a sister, Patricia “Patsy” Plummer, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, where funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, with the Rev. Mike Bobula officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Amedisys Hospice Care, 109 Crossroads Road Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.