D. Irene Shearer Macinyak, 93, of New Alexandria passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.
A daughter of the late John H. and Nora (Sheffler) Shearer, she was a member of the Community United Presbyterian Church of New Alexandria.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Macinyak; her sisters, Hazel Seanor, Mabel Coffman, Laura Shoave, Louise McKawen, Ruth Hollis, Mary McMurdy and Esther Frye, and her brothers, Cyrus, Harry, John, Wally and Donnie.
She is survived by her son, John M. Macinyak and Connie; two grandchildren, Georgie Fazio and her husband, Tom, and John C. Macinyak and his wife, Billie; five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Cameron and Carson Macinyak, and Makayla and Brandon Fazio, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248, with a funeral service to immediately follow in the funeral home.
