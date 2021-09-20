D. Elaine Hoyle Shaffer, 84, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Kelly’s Personal Care Home II.
Born June 15, 1937, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Russell Hoyle and Phyllis J. (Hunter) Dickey.
Elaine was a member of Latrobe United Presbyterian Church. She was employed at the former Little Shop at Latrobe Area Hospital and at Edgewood Nursing Home. She provided care for many people over the years.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, William; a grandson, Jesse W. Funk, and a sister, Jean Schall.
Elaine is survived by her husband, William L. Shaffer Sr. of Latrobe; three sons, William L. Shaffer Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Port Charlotte, Florida, John Jeffrey Shaffer of Latrobe and Todd Hunter Shaffer and his wife, Margaret, of Maryville, Tennessee; two daughters, Kim McIntyre and her husband, Tom, of Latrobe and Phyllis Barlock and her husband, Mike, of Loyalhanna; a sister, Judith Wasnesky and her husband, Walter, of Latrobe; 11 grandchildren, Jenny, Billy, Amanda, Adam, Crystal, Jared, Cameron, Tuck, Chad, Jodi and Sean, and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Darlene and her staff at Kelly’s Personal Care Home II and Darcie and the staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
At Elaine’s request, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
