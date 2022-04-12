Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Chappell, 59, of Ligonier passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Her love for everyone could be felt whenever you saw her. Cindy was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ligonier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Virginia (Hottinger) Chappell.
Surviving are her loving sister, Susan, and her husband, David Johnson; nieces, Chelsea and Leighanne, and their families.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
