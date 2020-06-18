Csaba Peter “Pete” Bornemisza, devoted and loving husband and father, passed away at age 78 on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Pete was born May 25, 1942, in Budapest, Hungary, to Jonas and Erzsebet (Papp) Bornemisza.
He received his bachelor of science degree from Penn State University and worked for nearly 50 years in the design/build industry.
On May 1, 1961, he married Boneta “Bonnie” Lee Dauer, and they raised two daughters, Monica and Amy.
Pete had a passion for cars from an early age. He would pull apart engines to see how they worked and rebuild them. He and Bonnie both enjoyed racing their Mustangs on the track on Sunday afternoons. He also enjoyed bowling, golf and target shooting, together with Bonnie. He was known for his dedication to his family, quick wit and his was gifted handyman, willing to help with any project. He dearly loved Bonnie, his wife of 51 years and cared for her through many difficult ailments.
Pete was preceded in death by his father, “Jon,” his mother, “Edy,” and his wife, Bonnie.
He is survived by his children, Monica (Steve) Bredehoeft, Amy Vasterling and Dan Vasterling; his sister, Eniko; his grandchildren, Megan, Clayton, Ty, Hannah and Benjamin; his great-grandchildren, Landon, Izzy, Kellen, Emerson and Ella, and his nieces and nephews Kenny, Allison, Melissa, Zolna, Melinda and John.
The family will hold private services. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
