Craig J. Marinchek, 81, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Bethlen Home.
Born Jan. 4, 1940, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Stephen and Mary (Major) Marinchek.
Craig was a member of St. Vincent Basilica. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Reinhart Food Service. He enjoyed walking, watching car racing and playing cards with his family. He was also a classic car enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Stephen Jr., John, Michael and Barry Marinchek, and four sisters, Patricia Roberts, Mary Frenchik, Jennifer Ferri and Ann Wano.
Craig is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Dettore) Marinchek of Latrobe; one daughter, Christine M. Baird and her husband, James, of Concord, North Carolina; one son, Keith E. Marinchek and his wife, Anitra, of Latrobe; one brother, Regis Marinchek Sr. and his wife, Rita, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, David Coleman and Emily Marinchek, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Craig’s life, which will be held 6 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Tree of Life Fellowship Hall, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe. Please bring a mask and be prepared to adhere to CDC guidelines
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
