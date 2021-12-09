Craig A. Woodward, 38, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at his home.
Born Feb. 27, 1983, in Medina, New York, he was a son of Francis M. Woodward Jr. and his wife, Beverly, of Medina and Lorrie Ludwig McGraw and her husband, Michael, of New Florence.
Craig was a minister at the New Florence Church of God and was a leader of its “Son’s of Abraham” men’s group. He was employed at Walmart, Blairsville. Craig loved reading and watching movies, but above all, he enjoyed his family, joking around and making people smile.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Francis M. Woodward Sr. and Jean and Donald Ludwig.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kerry L. Dillie Woodward of Latrobe; sister, Erin Ault and her husband, Josh, of Seward; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Pastor David and Rita Dillie of Latrobe; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Pastor Jason and Felicia Dillie of Greensburg; a half brother, Shawn Woodward and his wife, Crystal, of Medina; a half sister, Christina Woodward of Morehead, Kentucky; stepbrother, Lee McGraw, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastors David and Jason Dillie officiating.
Interment is private.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for their excellent care and compassion and should you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 109 Crossroads Road, Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683.
