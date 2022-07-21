Cory R. Nolan, 34, of Derry passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at home after a three-year battle with cancer.
He is survived by his three beloved children, Bella, Adalyn and Hunter and his wife, April Nolan. Cory was the loving son of Hazel and brother of Bess and Reed Nolan.
Along with his father, Wade Nolan, Cory was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
He was an avid outdoorsman who bow hunted, fished and rode quads and dirt bikes. The only thing he loved more were his three children whom he took on many adventures. Cory is already missed by his family.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, in Cornerstone Church, 2200 Cornerstone Lane, Murrysville, PA 15632, (724-733-0070).
Arrangements entrusted to Rj Slater IV Funeral Home and Cremation Services, New Kensington, PA 15068.
Commented