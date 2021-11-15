Corliss J. Aukerman of Youngstown passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
A lifelong resident of Kingston Street, Corliss, the youngest daughter of the late Jay D. and Esther (Tarr) Aukerman, will be remembered as kind, caring, patient and forever devoted to her friends and family.
Better known as “Cor” and “Aunt Cor,” Corliss was born on the first day of spring, March 20, 1955, and throughout her 66 years brought new life and love into everything she did, just like the spring season. Corliss devoted herself to the good works of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown, serving as a past treasurer and active member of church council and Sunday School, as well as in the women’s group and church choir.
Prior to her retirement from St. Vincent College Prevention Projects, she had worked for more than two decades at Latronics Corp. A lover of the outdoors as well, Corliss volunteered with the Loyalhanna Watershed Association and was a member of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Shenandoah Ski Club. Cherished memories with cousins Tarr, Aukerman and Helfferich, as well as those with countless friends from near and far, meant the world to her and she in turn meant the world to her friends and family.
A second mother to niece Susan L. Huba (Stephen) of Ligonier and nephew Steven W. LaRue of Washington, D.C., as well as a second grandmother to her great-nephew and niece, Nolan and Adalie Huba, Aunt Cor will be forever remembered as selfless, witty, fun and kind-hearted, as steadfast as the crocuses that bloom in her backyard every year.
Friends will be received to remember Corliss 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, with her pastor, the Rev. Sarah Rossing, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will be in St. James Cemetery.
Susan and Steven have been blessed with the love of incredible family and friends and kindly ask that in lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a contribution to help a local friend or family member in need this upcoming holiday season.
